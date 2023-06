Claire E. Thorstad

Family, friends and former co-workers are invited to join us in remembering the life of Claire Thorstad, on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 4-7 pm, at the Pike Lake Golf Course and Beach Club, located at 4895 Midway Rd. Duluth, MN.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.