Christopher Scott Parker, 35, of Duluth passed away peacefully on Friday, August 18, 2023 in his home. He was born on September 3, 1987 to Scott Alan Parker and Patricia Ann Schwartz.

Christopher attended Pike Elementary School and Proctor Public School.

Christopher worked as a school bus driver for Proctor Schools starting in 2014. He loved his job and all the children he drove to school. Christopher loved to gather all his friends and family together. He especially loved his nieces, who he fondly called his, “little Chungas.” He also loved his South Dakota cousins. He enjoyed movies, camping and cooking “spuds.”

Christopher was preceded in death by his brother, Taylor; grandmothers, Lulla Parker and Arlene McGinnis.

Christopher will be deeply missed by his father, Scott (Nathalie) Parker of Cloquet; mother, Patricia Parker of Duluth; brother, North Parker of Duluth; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 11:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. Celebration on Life on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet. Luncheon will be served in the Fireside Room of the funeral home. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery after the luncheon. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com.