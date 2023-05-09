Christopher Jon Thacker

47, passed away on May 6th, 2023.

Chris was born on August 2nd, 1975 in Duluth, MN. He graduated from Proctor High School in 1994. Chris took great pride in being a member of the Laborers Union Local 1091 of Duluth since the age of 19. Chris lived life with no regrets. He worked hard and played hard. Chris enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at his land, making wine and moonshine and always being busy with a Windsor in his hand. Chris loved playing pranks and cracking jokes. Chris also played an instrumental role in the success of Riverside Soy Candles.

Chris is survived by his daughter, Ivy Thacker, his ex-wife and best friend, Danette Hagen Thacker, his “auntie” Jeanne Tondryk, His brother and 2 sisters, his nephews and nieces, many cousins and Quagmire his cat.

Chris was proceeded in death by his Mother, Kathleen Erickson Olson and his Father Mark Thacker.

A celebration of life will take place at The Buffalo House on Saturday May 20th from 1-5pm.