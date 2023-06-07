Christopher Edward Fleege, 61, passed away unexpectedly by natural causes in his home surrounded by his family on June 4, 2023. Christopher was born to Mary and Edward Fleege on May 8, 1962, in Duluth Minnesota. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a degree in Civil Engineering and later completed a Master’s of Business Administration at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Chris began his professional career working for LHB as a civil engineer. He then accepted a position with the Department of Transportation and worked in Brainerd, St Paul, and Duluth. Chris began working as an engineer for Minnesota Power in 1991. He loved working for a public utility and soon began to build his career serving as the Manager of Engineering Services, and then the Manager of Rapids Energy Center. In 2006 Chris was promoted to General Manager of Renewable Operations including Hydro, Co-Generation, and Wind Operations. In 2008 Chris was named President and CEO of Superior Water Light and Power and was promoted to Vice President of Transmission Distribution in 2010. Chris retired from Minnesota Power after serving as Senior Vice President of Operations from 2016 -to 2018. He began working as the Director of Planning and Economic Development for the City of Duluth in 2019.

Chris loved working with and inspiring people to develop to their full career potential. He participated in Leadership Duluth, served on the St. Mary’s Board of Directors, was a member of Christians in Commerce, as well as Rotary. Faith was central to Chris’s life, and he loved Jesuit spirituality. He attended yearly retreats at Demontreville Retreat Center from the age of 25. Chris loved to learn and spent much of his free time building, remodeling, and completing home improvement projects for his family.

More than anything Chris loved the Lord and loved his family. He was forever proud of his children and loved them dearly. His grandchildren were the apple of his eye and tearing up his beloved Island Lake with his grandchildren in tow on a tube was pure joy for him. Chris and Patty spent many wonderful vacations traveling with friends and family. Together they hiked rim to rim at the Grand Canyon and enjoyed many miles of trail together in the Southwest always returning to their beloved North Rim where they enjoyed sitting on the deck at dusk quietly watching the stars come out.

Chris was preceded in death by two children, Patrick and Michelle. He is survived by his wife Patty; children, Elizabeth (Jordan), Rebeccah (Christopher), and Matthew; grandchildren, William and Abel, Evelyn and Vivian; parents, Edward and Mary; siblings Susan, Cathy (Guy), Paul, and Phillip (Deborah); as well as many nieces, nephews, loving relatives, and dear friends.

Visitations will be held from 5-7pm on Monday, June 12, 2023, and 10-11am on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church 4901 E Superior St in Duluth. Funeral Mass will begin at 11am Tuesday. In honor of Chris’s commitment to the community, donations can be made to the United Way of Duluth in his name.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 218-727-3555. Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook.