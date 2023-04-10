Christie C. Lund, age 54 of Esko, died peacefully on Saturday, April 8, 2023, surrounded by her family at home under the care of Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at The Junction (Buffalo House) in Duluth with a reception to follow.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.

Christie Corinne was born on May 10, 1968, to Leonard “Butch” and Lola (Maki) Lund in Duluth. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1986. Christie attended beauty school and worked as a hair stylist for many years. She was blessed with a daughter Elise who was her pride and joy. Christie went back to school and received her assistant physical therapist degree and worked for Essentia Health. Later, she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business through Colorado Tech University and became a Director of Pre-registration, Prior Authorization and Financial Clearance at Essentia for 22 years. In her earlier years, Christie earned her black belt degree in Taekwondo. She was a strong, independent, fiercely loyal, servant leader, and extremely positive woman of God. She will long be remembered for her love of Jesus which she showed to others with her unconditional love, grace, and devotion to relationships. Christie enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and especially loved supporting Elise in her many academic and sporting events.

She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.

Christie is survived by her daughter, Elise Lund of Esko; mother, Lola (Greg) Elstad of Carlton; father, Leonard “Butch” (Lynn) Lund of Cloquet; brothers, Len (Jody Greniger) Lund and Jerry Lund both of Cloquet; step-sister, Jamie (Sean) Telles of Forest Lake; step-brother, Cory (Nicole Gredzens) Smith of Carlton; nieces, Amber (Spencer) Kadlec and their children, Ava and Mila Kadlec, and Haley (Drake) Egge and their children, Jaela and Zion Egge; nephews, Derek Lund and Davin Lund; many cousins, relatives and a host of friends.

Pallbearers are Barb Lind, Jerry Lund, Len Lund, Ken Maki, Derek Lund, Davin Lund, and Butch Lund.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.