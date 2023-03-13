Christie A. Matheson

Christie Arnold Matheson, 64, of Superior, died Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Essentia ICU. Christie was born September 6, 1958, at the former St. Joseph’s Hospital in Superior, WI to Howard and Deloris Matheson.

Christie graduated from Superior High in 1976 and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Navy from 1978-1982 as a submarine mariner, Petty Officer 1st class. He owned his own cleaning service, CAM’s Cleaning, for a short time and graduated from WITC in 1985 as an industrial electrician. Christie married the mother of his children in 1986 and they lived and raised their family together in Proctor, MN. He began working for Moline Machinery where he was able to travel the world until his retirement in 2019 after thirty-three years of dedicated service. He was reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Becky Jo Sturtevant, in 2017, whom he married at their lake home in the summer of 2022.

In June of 2021 he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and right up until his last day he showed us he was a fighter.

Christie was one of the most charismatic people you would ever meet. With a big smile and twinkling eyes, he was never afraid to chat up a stranger. He was always giving to others and spread joy to those he met.

Christie will be so dearly missed by his beloved wife, Becky; daughter, Ashley (David) Effinger; son, Ryan Matheson, and their mother Cindy Matheson; grandchildren, Bennett Wilmot, Alaric Jones, and Aurora Jones; stepdaughters, Tracie Jo (Jim) Barron, Stacie Mae (Rick) Buchanan, Kascie Lynn (Brady) Granheim; step-grandchildren, Tyler (Hope) Magnuson, Samantha (Danial) Cummings, Amber (Harrison) Doane, Sofia Lankimaki, Eugene Buchanan, Jake Gondik, Chase Gondik, and Carly Granheim; step-great-grandchildren, Amelia, Dominick, Melody, Danny, Owen, Tessa Jo, and Chase; brothers, Tad (Mary) Matheson, Steve (Lisa) Matheson, Brian (Missy) Matheson; nieces and nephews, Jessica, Sarah, Kyle, Garrett, Nate, Christopher, Megan, and Heather; mother-in-law Marlene; sisters-in-law, Linda, Debra, and Sharyl (Dave), and so more many friends and family.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue in Superior, and will continue until the 3:00 PM Memorial Service with David Eaton as officiant. Dinner will follow at the Superior Elks Lodge at 5:00 PM.

To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.