Christian Roman Lopez, age 54, of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, WI. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Los Angeles, CA, the son of Luis and Joan (Smith) Lopez.

Christian and family moved to Topeka, Kansas in 1978 where he graduated from Highland Park High School in 1988. While working at E.D.S. in Topeka, Christian met his future partner, Sharon. The two moved to Duluth, MN in 2005, where they both worked in the health care industry. Christian received his associate degree at Lake Superior College. In 2022, Christian and Sharon came to Ashland, WI. He will be missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his partner of 19 years, Sharon Eicher, children, Donnie (Christine) Allen and Amanda (Jed) Jones, 3 sisters, Dana White, Lyndon Weddle and Cynthia Stuart, his twin brother, Dean Lopez, his dad, Luis Lopez, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mom, 3 brothers, Bryan Weddle, Michael Weddle and Lance Lopez.

A private family service will be held in Kansas at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to MN. Basset Rescue at mnbassetrescue.com

The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland, WI is assisting with arrangements.

