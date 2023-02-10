Chester David Radzak died peacefully at Safe Harbor in the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, MN, on February 10, 2023, at the age of 82.

Chet was born December 25,1940 in Duluth, MN to Chester and Beatrice Radzak. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1959, earning his tuition by caddying at Northland Country Club and working at St. Mary’s Hospital. He went to Salter Vocational School. He met his wife Margaret “Peggy” Scandin while working at St. Mary’s Hospital as an orderly and they got married in 1962. He enlisted in the Air National Guard where he was a jet engine mechanic. Following his years at St. Mary’s, he began working at Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority until he retired as Director of Maintenance. He and Peggy then moved to the lake home they built on Lake Nancy in Minong, Wisconsin. Chet enjoyed gardening, golfing, fishing, and wintering with Peggy in Florida, He will be remembered for his friendly personality, spontaneous generosity, and quick witted “Chet-isms”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Andrew Radzak and Beatrice (Kasowski), Duluth, MN; and a brother, Charles “Chuck” (Jennifer) Radzak, Bruce, WI.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Peggy” (Scandin), Duluth, MN; children, Mary (Mark) Ostazeski, Minong, WI; Jeanne (Tom) Eng, Hayward, WI; and Joe (Angela) Radzak, Minong, WI; siblings, Barbara (Holte), Duluth, MN; Thomas (Patricia) Radzak, FL; Raymond (Darlene) Radzak, NC; Anthony “Tony” (April) Radzak, Twig, MN; Patrick Radzak, Duluth, MN; Mark (Sue) Radzak, Minong, WI; Lawrence “Larry” (Debbie) Radzak, Minong, WI.; grandchildren Jonathan (Bobby Voigtlander) Ostazeski, Sarah (Luke) Nelson, Emma (Matt) Boho, Ryan Radzak, Molly (Jordan Abrahamson) Eng, Emily Eng, and great-grandsons, Noah and Issac Nelson.

Chet will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Saginaw MN. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. The family wishes to thank Benedictine Living Community, especially Safe Harbor, as well as Essentia Hospice for their loving end-of-life care.