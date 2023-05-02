Chester A. “Chet” Bianco

Chester Albert Bianco, 97, passed away Monday, May 1st, 2023 in Two Harbors, MN.

Chet was born November 3, 1925 in Gary New Duluth, MN to Joe and Annetta Bianco, where he grew up and attended school. In 1944 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served overseas in Germany, Austria, and central Europe in World War II as a communication telephone lineman. After his honorable discharge in 1946, his military training led him to a lifetime career at NorthWestern Bell Telephone Company where he started as a lineman and ended his career in management retiring at age 57.

In 1970 Chet moved to Two Harbors and married Judy. He dedicated his life to civic service, serving on the city council for 28 years. Some of his numerous titles and missions he was honored to serve on where; Planning Commission, Airport Commission, VFW Post and District Commander, ARDC board, St. Ann’s Board of Directors, President of Telephone Pioneers, Lions Club, American Legion, Chamber of Commerce Board Member, and Star City Commission.

Chet was honored with many awards throughout his life, 1997 Two Harbors Citizen of the Year, 2001 Governor’s Lake County Senior Citizen of the Year Award, Lifetime Member of the VFW, Lifetime Member of the Chamber of Commerce, and the 2011 WWII first honor flight.

Chet lived a full and graceful life, he and Judy spent forty-five wonderful summers enjoying their cabin on Marble Lake, traveled the world and made many trips to Laughlin, Nevada including as recent as last month. He enjoyed his Wednesday Smear group with the guys at the VFW and later the American Legion.

Most importantly he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His family always came first for him. He was deeply loyal to all who were close to him. Everyone could find a friend in Chet.

Chet proceeded in death by his parents, Joe and Annetta Bianco; brothers, Harry and John Bianco; a sister, Albertina Bianco; a grandson, Nathan Hoover; and a son-in-law, Jerry Hoover.

Chet is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Bianco; daughters, Karen Hoover, Debbie (Dennis) Beveridge, Jody (Gary) Hepola, and Janelle (Brad) Jones; grandchildren, Marnessa (Jeff) Skrypek, Lacey (Alex) Messenger, Oriana Hoover, Adam Carr, Errin (Paul) MacMillan, Jeremey Eskola, Macey (Chad) Nordean, and Brjen Jones; 15 great grand-children; numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends; and his beloved dog Millie.

Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at noon on Saturday, May 6th with the funeral at 1 pm. Burial with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, followed by a reception at the American Legion.

To share your memories or condolences online please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.