Cheryl Crump

Cheryl Ann Crump, took her last breath on February 12 at 6:40 PM, with her beloved husband of 55 years, Jim, holding her hand. She spent her last day surrounded by her children, sharing tears, laughter, and fond memories.

Cheryl was born March 21, 1946, to John “Jack” and Ethel Carr in Kincaid, Kansas. She married Jim Crump in 1967 in Garnett, Kansas. They resided in Duluth and Hermantown, MN. Cheryl worked as a pharmacy clerk and as a home health aide, but found the most joy in raising her children: Steve (Michelle) of Barnum, Amy (Alan) Onken of Twig, Amanda (Tom) Goodreau of Hermantown, and Jamie (Jason) Kraus of Culver. She leaves 7 grandchildren: Nathaniel, Kelly, Evelyn, Nicholas, Charlotte, Adeline, and Jack.

Cheryl loved the outdoors, camping, gardening, and fishing. She loved all animals, especially dogs. She cared for her dogs like members of the family, and she loved all of her “grand pups.” She expressed her creativity through quilting and often gifted beautiful quilts to friends and family. She touched all who met her with an enormous and generous heart.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn, brother-in-law Earl Roberts and sister-in-law Mary Carr. In addition to her husband, children, and grandchildren, she is survived by brothers Elwyn, JD (Donna), sister Charlotte Roberts, and special family friends John and Gerry McGraw. The family extends a special thank you to the caring staff at Marywood at the Benedictine Living Community. Services will be at the Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth on Tuesday, February 21. The service begins at 3 p.m., visitation at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Cheryl’s ashes will be spread over her favorite places in Minnesota and Kansas.