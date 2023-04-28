Charlotte Ann Dobosenski passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on December 14, 2022 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Charlotte was born on June 28, 1946 to Peter and Harriet Dobosenski. She graduated from Denfeld high school in 1964 and went on the to earn her Bachelor of Science degree with a major in psychology in 1979 from UWS, achieving the top honor, Summa Cum Laude. She went back to get her degree in Elementary Education in 1987. In 1994 she earned her Masters of Science in Education.

Charlotte excelled at whatever she put her hand to and had a rich, diverse career path. Starting as a lab technician, she held a position as a social worker, financial planner, buyer for Maurice’s and sales rep for Cadbury before she found her passion as a teacher for the Superior school district.

After her retirement from teaching she held a position as a sales manager for MPR and also had a guardian/conservator/fiduciary service for vulnerable adults both in the twin cities and Duluth. She was tender, caring and fiercely protective toward her clients and developed many lasting relationships with them.

Another passion for Charlotte was buying and selling real estate. She enjoyed the hunt for the perfect home and put her exacting touch on every aspect of the homes before it went on the market. She was meticulous with every detail, wanting living perfection for her buyers as well as herself.

Charlotte loved her family deeply and would generously jump into action with her time and resources, if any of her siblings, extended family or friends were in need.

The most important role to Charlotte was that of mother. Her son Gary was the center of her heart and when he passed in 2021 from covid it was a devastation that she mourned up until her own passing.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Harriet Dobosenski, son Gary Whitcomb (Kin), sister Claudia Reynolds and brother-in law John Lutzka. Her brother Peter, who passed before the writing of this obituary, died on April 17, 2023.

She is survived by her sister Patricia (George) Montgomery, brother Ron (Vicki) Dobosenski, brother Tom (Laura) Dobosenski, brother Len (Lori) Dobosenski, sister Kathy (Jim) Lutzka Kissel. Charlotte also had many nieces and nephews that loved her dearly as well as many dear friends. Roy Glanville was a special friend that remained close by her side.

A special thank you to the wonderful, attentive team at St. Luke’s hospice. Their care during as well as afterwards has been exceptional.

A memorial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery on May 20th at 12:00 p.m.

Memorials can be sent to St. Luke’s Hospice c/o St. Luke’s Foundation, 1001 E 1st Street suite 102, Duluth, MN 55805.