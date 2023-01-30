On January 27, 2023, Charles W Truscott passed away at home from cancer with his loved ones by his side.

Veteran SMSgt Charles “Bill” Truscott was in the US Air Force for 20 years. Bill then worked for the Lake County MN Sheriff Department until retiring in 1986. Bill was born on January 17, 1936, in Port Huron, MI to George E. & Lucylle P. Truscott. After high school graduation he enlisted in the Air Force and met his future wife, Beverly Ann Brandt-Truscott, in Two Harbors, MN. Together they were married for 65 years and have four children.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Nancy Peters, and his granddaughter, Jessica Lifto.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bev, his children Charles W. Truscott, Jr., Terri M Truscott, Vicky K. Truscott-Bonneville, and Mark G. Truscott. Bill has 8 grandchildren: Benjamin Bonneville, April Bonneville, Jessica Lifto, Samantha (James) Ferguson, Emerald (Zak) Harrison, Richard Truscott, Dexter Truscott, and Hunter Truscott. Bill has 7 great-grandchildren: Trevor Hanson, Lydia Lifto, Anja Ferguson, Caroline Ferguson, Adalind Harrison, Beau Ferguson and Judson Harrison. Bill is also survived by his sister, Sally Coughlin, and his brother, George (Denise) Truscott, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 1-3 pm at the American Legion in Two Harbors, MN.