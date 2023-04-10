Charles “Phil” Kollasch, 87, of Duluth died on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was born May 8, 1935 in Bancroft IA, to Elmer and Mary Kollasch. He retired from Federal Express.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Helen, Delores, and Wilma.

Phil is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty; daughter, Jackie (Bob) of Cloquet, MN; son, Chris (Leslie) of Fayetteville, GA; brother, Jim Kollasch of Bancroft IA; sister, Shirley Kazemba of Worthington, MN; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation to be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18th at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 5779 Seville Rd, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment at Sunrise Memorial Park.

