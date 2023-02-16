Charles Liljegren

Charles (Chuck) Liljegren, 86 of Esko passed away unexpectedly February 12, 2023 in his home. He was born May 27, 1936 to Roy and Sadie Liljegren, the youngest of three boys (Dexter, Jack, Charles). He grew up at the family homestead in Alborn, and they later moved to Hermantown. He graduated from Hermantown High School and attended watchmaker school in Minneapolis. He met the love of his life, Benita McKagan at the Proctor roller rink in 1956. They were married in 1957 and were blessed to enjoy 67 years together. They built a home in Proctor and raised 5 children, Rick (Mary) Liljegren, Sandra (Mick) Orr, Julie (Dave) Davis, Nancy (Mike) Graves, Patti Jo (Adam) Swank. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers.

Chuck worked for the DW&P Railroad for 37 years and retired as Manager of Stores in 1993. To his kids, DWP meant “Dad’s Work Place”. Chuck was a gentleman in the true sense of the word, and was a friend to all. He spread kindness endlessly. His family was most important to him and he treasured the time his family gathered together, forming a long-lasting family bond that has been passed down and will continue to endure. He was a skilled craftsman who built and remodeled several of his own homes, and helped build and remodel all of his children’s homes. He enjoyed repairing old clocks and watches in his spare time.

Chuck thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors starting when he was a boy. He especially enjoyed brook trout fishing on the streams and lakes of the Minnesota Arrowhead region. He was a founding member of the T.R.O.U.T. Club, and enjoyed sharing his love of stream trout fishing and the joy of “Tromping the Creeks”. In the summer, he could be found camping almost every weekend with his family.

He is survived by his wife Benita, their 5 children, seventeen Grandchildren and 21 Great-grandchildren.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the Esko Fire Department. Honoring Dad’s wishes, a private gathering of his children and grandchildren will be held.