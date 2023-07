Dec. 26, 1931 - July 7, 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Charles Lemon, 91, Duluth, Minn., died Friday, July 7, in Eau Claire.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Duluth. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary in Duluth.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.