Charles Krysiak

Charles G. Krysiak, age 95 passed away on July 11,2023 in Duluth, MN. He was born on May 2, 1928, in Duluth, MN to Charles F. Krysiak and Leona (Walzcak) Krysiak. He attended Denfeld High School and went on to study at the University of Minnesota.

In 1955, Charles married Marilyn Lepisto, Wakefield, MI. He served in the United States Navy and went on to be self-employed as an accountant until his retirement in 1993.

Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, golf and time spent at the YMCA. He loved spending winters in Lake Havasu and spent time on the family property on Wild Rice Lake. He was a member of the Lake Superior Steelhead Association and the Hilltop Lions Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, brother James Krysiak, and sister Dorothy Smart.

He is survived by his daughters; Sue (Mike) Horton, Mary Krysiak, and son John (Leslie) Krysiak, five wonderful grandchildren; Kevin (Taylor) Horton, Cole Horton, Natalie (Tim) Horton, Jeremy Krysiak, and Madison Krysiak.

A private family get together will be held to honor and remember the amazing life that Chuck had.

Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Elysian Senior Homes of Duluth and Gentiva Hospice Care for their help and time spent with Chuck.