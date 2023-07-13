Charles H. Lemon died suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, July 7 while visiting at his daughter’s home in Eau Claire, WI.

Charles was born on December 26, 1931 in Topeka, KS to Charles William and Frances Perry. Charles was the oldest of four boys and loved to share stories of his childhood. He graduated from Topeka High in 1950 and was then drafted. While he was stationed at the Air Force Base in Duluth, he met Mary Jean Shepard. He was then transferred to Alaska where he and Mary corresponded and he took classes to become Catholic to surprise his future bride. Charles sent her a diamond ring in the mail and Mary said yes. They were married on July 21, 1956 in the Cathedral Chapel. Their life together began with him working in insurance but Charlie took a chance and bought a bar in 1972 and called it, “Charlie’s Club”. He became a true businessman owning several bars, restaurants, radio stations and rental properties including The Roadhouse, Sound Museum, Rusty Pelican, Speakeasy, Jungle Cage, Yellow Sub, Jules, Beacon Inn, The Reef, Twins Bar, Pioneer, Junkyard, Bellows, C.W. Chips, Smithy’s, and many more in MN & WI. Charlie brought disco to the Twin Ports and free popcorn to bars. Charlie believed in helping small business owners throughout the area. He was committed to helping those in need. He was actively involved in the business up to the day of his death. Even though Charlie was prominent in the business world he was most importantly known as Papa to his family.

Charlie and Mary were parents to 8 children and grandparents to 37 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Papa and Grandma’s house was the center of “Lemonville” with their children and grandchildren surrounding them. After 40 years of celebrations and many memories, his youngest daughter and her family were blessed to have Papa and Grandma move in and make them a multi generational household.

Papa’s greatest joy was visiting with his children, grandchildren and parish priests, praying the Rosary, and watching daily Mass. Charlie had a great devotion to the Eucharist and St. Joseph. He was praying for a quick and happy death and we believe his prayers were answered. Our hearts are broken from losing such a strong, influential and amazing man. “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Charles was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Mary Jean of 62 years. His parents and his brothers, Bob and Tom Lemon.

He is survived by his brother, Larry of KS, many nieces and nephews and his children; Mary (Gary) Bjorklund, Ed (Carla) of FL, Lori (Mark) Glad, Mike (Sue), Jeanne (Rick) Hencley of WI, Tom (Leslie), Kari (Dan) Landgren, Chip (Rhonda). Grandchildren; Sonya (Ryan), Eric (Lisa), La (Dan), Regina (Nathan), Brett, Jennifer (Eric), Karen (Nick), Chaz (Taylor), Tricia, Rachel (Tommy), Alysa (Scott), Maria, Alex (Maggie), Michael, Theresa, Ricky, Gina (Derek), Mary, Krista, Sara, Thomas, Nicole, Christian, Joe, Anthony, Nick, Lora, Anna, Daniel, Jack, Sam, Nathan, Julia, Margie, Ali, Josh, Lily. Great Grandchildren; Elizabeth, Ava, Mia, Madelyn, Andrew, Emily, Ellie, Abigail, Sophie, Ashley, Ben, Lucas, Corbin, AJ, Sean, Jackson, Henry, Ivy, Lily, Hudson, Georgie, Westley, Beau, Hazel.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been set up at Stella Maris Academy in Charlie’s name. Please send it to 4321 Allendale Ave. Duluth, MN 55803.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd Street in Duluth. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Monday, July 17, at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary 2801 E 4th St. Duluth, MN.

Please visit www.dfhduluth.com to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 East 2nd St, Duluth MN 55805, 218-727-3555.