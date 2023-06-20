Charles Everett Hanson, 88, passed away on May 19th, 2023, in Duluth, Minnesota. He was born on July 20th, 1934, in Minot, North Dakota. Chuck graduated from high school in Aberdeen and then moved to Duluth, where he met the love of his life, Patricia. They got married on August 9th, 1958.

Chuck was the founder of Hanson Heating, a company that served the Duluth community for many years. Before that, he worked at Peavey and Como Oil. After he retired from Hanson Heating, he worked at the DECC in Ice Maintenance and drove the Zamboni.

Chuck had several hobbies, including auto racing, camping, and building relationships. He loved watching his sons race and enjoyed camping with his family and friends. Chuck and Pat wintered in Mission, Texas, for many years.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Cynde Hanson (Jorge Perez), and his sons, Chris and Rose Hanson and Kerry and Windi Hanson. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Casey Hanson, his grandson, Brian Hanson, and his great-granddaughter, Jaclyn Hanson. He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera, his wife, Patricia, and his grandson, Cory Hanson.

A ceremony to celebrate Chuck’s life will be held on July 1st, 2023, from 11am to 1pm at Peace Church 1111 North 11th Avenue East, Duluth, Lower Fellowship Hall.