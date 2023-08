Charles E Bensen

84, passed away 7/16/23. He was a Ironwork local 512 for 37 years. Proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years Ida (Newlander) Grandson’s Brandon Bensen, Elliott Roark. Survived by children Scott Bensen And Tammy Roark (Steve) Granddaughters Nadine Bensen and Emily Roark and sister Diane Miller services at the cremation society of duluth visitation 2 p.m. service at 3p.m.

