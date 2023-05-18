Charles “Charlie” N. Grubb, of Duluth, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, on his 84th birthday. He is now reunited with his beloved wife of 58 years, Mary Grubb, who also recently passed away. He was born in Duluth to Donald and Agnes Grubb on May 18, 1939.

He was the proud founder of Arrowhead Security Systems, Inc. in Duluth.

A joint funeral with his beautiful wife Mary, will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church in Lakeside, 4901 E. Superior Street with a 10AM visitation and 11AM Mass. Luncheon to follow at the church.

He is survived by his three daughters, Jean (Rob) Stenberg, Lorie Grubb, Kathy (Justin) McAuliffe, grandchildren, Samantha (Sam), Adam, and Jenna; great grandchild, Leighton and one on the way (in December).

Full obituary to follow in the near future.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.