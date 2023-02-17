Charles “Charlie” Ernest McDonald

Age 92, of Duluth passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in his home.

Charlie was born in Duluth, MN on June 16th, 1930 to Julia and Charles McDonald. He was a life-long resident of the Duluth Heights neighborhood and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He graduated from Central High School, Duluth and went on to marry Kathleen Mae Stebner in 1949.

He started his working career as a paperboy in downtown Duluth and went on to deliver fish on his bike, worked at Superwood, the Steel Mill, Soo Line Railroad, and then became a letter carrier for the US Postal Service and eventually the Postmaster of the Wrenshall Post Office, retiring after 30 years of service. During his time with the post office he served time as the President of his Branch and was involved in meetings in Washington DC representing this area. He retired from the Postal Service in 1990. He was such a friendly person, the people he met while on his walking route in the mall area still talk about him fondly.

Charlie was a wonderful singer and formed a band, Charlie & the Wagoneers in 1971. The band consisted of his two sons, Terry and Steve, and close friend Marty Herman. In the later years, grandson Doug played the drums. The band played for 16 years for all sorts of parties, weddings, bars, and clubs before Charlie retired. They continued to play once a year after that just for the fun of it including several grand and great-grandchildren passing along his love of music.

Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen of 71 years; his son, David; grandson, Doug; sister, Delores and parents.

Charlie is survived by 3 children; Terry (Lynne) and Linda (Ron) Vik of Duluth and Steve (Mary) of North Carolina, and daughter-in-law JoAnn; 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 7 great, great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Elaine Parnham and Lucille Korpi; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for the family will be held with a burial at Sunrise Cemetery.

Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.