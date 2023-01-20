Charlene Stratton Matteson, 93, Carlton, MN went to be with the lord on Jan 15th from natural causes.

Char, born May 6, 1929, in San Francisco, CA to Irene and Dr. Earl Bettenhausen.

Char graduated from Stephen College & University of MN with a certificate in X-Ray Technology Knowledge.

Married to Robert Stratton and went on to have 4 children: Cynthia, Robert Jr, Patrick, and Charlotte Stratton. She later married her “darling” Robert Matteson who was her ever doting partner for 25 years. Trotting the globe on adventures, scenic pontoon cruises on Chub Lake, and spending time with their families.

She was preceded by her first husband Robert Stratton, second husband Robert Matteson, son Robert Stratton Jr, and granddaughter Stevie Joy Stratton.

Char is survived by her children; Patrick, Cynthia, Charlotte, along with many of her cherished grandchildren.

The family thanks the exceptional staff at Carlton Place for their excellent and loving care.