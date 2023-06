Cecelia Barrett-Twiest, 75, of Two Harbors, MN passed away Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Waterview Shores

She was born on October 8, 1947 to James and Margaret Barrett in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael, and her beloved dogs.

She is survived by nieces, nephew, cousins and wonderful friends.

Per Cecelia’s request no services will be held.