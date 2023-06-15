In loving memory of Catherine (Kaye) McDonald of Cloquet, MN who was called home by her Heavenly Father on June 9, 2023 with her daughter, Alex, by her side.

Kaye is survived by her three daughters, Alex Gross, Berta Swoverland, and Michelle Schubitzke. Kaye is also survived by one brother Gary (Arby) Anton, 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren, her dear friend of 30 plus years (Linda Johnson), and many nieces and nephews.

Kaye was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband of 13 years (Bert Gross), her second husband of 40 years (Robert McDonald), 2 siblings (Cathy Tindall and William Anton), a son (Jeffrey McDonald), two grandsons (Bryan Merrill and Matthew McDonald), and two sons-in-laws (Brian Hendrickson and Kim Swoverland).

Please join us in celebrating Kaye McDonald’s Life on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 pm at Good Hope Church, 55 Armory Road, Cloquet. Service from 5:30-6:00 pm with a dinner to follow at the same location.