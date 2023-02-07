Catherine Elaine Storsteen sadly passed away at her home February 1st, 2023 with her husband by her side. She was 70 years old.

Cathy was born July 1st, 1952 in Duluth, MN to Violet Kangas and Robert Benson. She was the 5th of 7 siblings. She graduated from East High School in 1970. In 1975 she married her high school sweetheart Phillip Storsteen. They had three children; Erik, Jay and Paige. She worked at MN Disability Law Center for over 35 years.

She is survived by her husband Phil, two sons Erik (Tracy) Storsteen of The Woodlands, TX and Jay Storsteen of St. George, Utah and daughter, Paige Storsteen (Eric Zimmerman) of Duluth, MN. 3 grandchildren; Grace Berghorn, Benjamin Storsteen and Thomas Storsteen. 3 sisters Colleen (Andy) Mudrak, Tammy (Joe) Maki and Liana (Mark) Ogawa. A brother Jerry (Laurie) Dietz, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Diane, her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Cathy generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota Anatomy Bequest Program.

As per Cathy’s request, no public funeral or memorial service will be held. A private celebration of life will be held. We invite you to make a donation to First Lutheran Church at 1100 E. Superior St. Duluth, MN 55802 in her honor, in lieu of sending flowers.