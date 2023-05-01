Catherine Bowe Pokorney

Passed away on Monday, May 1, 2023 at the age of 97. Catherine was born in Minneapolis on April 19, 1926. She is preceded in death by parents, Dr. Robert Bowe and Evelyn Healy; husband, Robert J. Pokorney; and son, Andrew. She is survived by her brother, John Bowe (Judy); sons, Steven of Duluth, Jeffrey (Eileen Kilpatrick) of Minneapolis, and Robert (Leslie Jaffe) of Taos, NM; daughters, Jane (Bruce Schneider) of St. Paul, Sara (Dean Wagner) of Duluth and Mary (Jim Merchant) of Minneapolis. Catherine also blessed the lives of 10 grandchildren, Jason Pokorney, Kelly Kantack, Chris Schulte, Sara Porter, Brian Pokorney, Lit Kilpatrick, Bob Pokorney, Kyla Mattson, Madeline Goeden and Lia Welsh; and 17 great-grandchildren.

In a life defined by grace, her final class act was to pass peacefully in her sleep at Amira Choice residences in Roseville, MN. Previously, Catherine reigned for 71 years at her Oatmeal Hill (Oxford Street) home, where she raised seven kids and argued religion and politics over coffee with whoever came in the door.

After the kids, Catherine began a second career teaching at Two Harbors, where she inspired thousands of young persons with her knowledge, wit, and kindness.

A Funeral Service will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E. Second Street, Duluth, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery.

Special thanks to the Amira Choice Lexington staff for their amazing care.

