Catherine Ann  & Steven ‘Pokey’ Herbert Trachsel

Catherine Ann Trachsel, 71, and Steven ‘Pokey’ Herbert Trachsel, 71, passed away together on April 3, 2023. They are survived by their three daughters, Lisa (Pat McCarthy), Allie (Sandeep Pahuja), Lindsay, and four grandchildren. As Duluth natives, Cathie grew up in Kenwood and Pokey in Lower Chester. They attended Cathedral High School, class of ‘69, where they started dating their senior year. They went on to attend University of Minnesota Duluth. Pokey studied Political Science while playing hockey. He shares the record for most goals in a game and continued his hockey career after graduating. Cathie studied Business and later earned a Masters in Education with emphasis in nutrition and early childhood development. She went on to work as a nutritionist for Headstart within Duluth Public Schools serving children and families throughout her career.

Cathie enjoyed hiking, gardening, playing tennis, and practicing yoga. Pokey enjoyed golf, reading, home improvement projects, spending time in the sun. They together enjoyed time with their family and friends - spending winters on the trails in Tucson, Arizona, and summers at their cabin at Island Lake in Minnesota.

Cathie and Pokey were preceded in death by their parents, Oliver and Katherine (Hargraves) Trachsel, Chester and Jeanne (Branscombe) Hughes, and Cathie’s sister, Mary Patrica Hughes (Matt) Mezger. In addition to their children and grandchildren, They are survived by: Cathie’s siblings, David (Carol) Hughes, John (Deb) Hughes, Jeff (Nada) Hughes, Doug (Susan) Hughes, Lisa (Tim) Zellmer, Pokey’s siblings, James (Gay) Trachsel, Bill (Mary Ellen) Trachsel, Larry (MaryLou) Trachsel, Mary(John) Juracek, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of their lives will be held on July 13th at 2pm at The Malting Building at Clyde Iron Works. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Second Harvest Backpack Program, and Hartley Nature Center. For expanded obituary, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/cathie-and-pokey-trachsel