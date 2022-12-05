Carol Youngberg, 87, of Silver Bay died Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Edgewood Vista in Hermantown.

She was born on June 14, 1935 to Edwin and Eleanor (Hendrickson) Koslakiewicz in Duluth, where she grew up. Carol graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1953 and worked for a short time for St. Louis County before moving to Silver Bay in 1957. She worked for many years both full, and part-time for North Shore Federal Credit Union in Silver Bay, serving as a loan officer for numerous years.

Carol enjoyed embroidery, her work at the credit union, and karate, attaining her black belt and winning several national awards in the age 50 and over category for both form and fighting. She was also an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, serving as a trustee and care of the altar linens.

Although the organizations she volunteered for are too numerous to list, Carol was most proud of the two terms she was elected to on the School Board, her work organizing the St. Urho’s Day Celebration, the M Club, and library board.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood; and a son, Ted.

She is survived by her children, Annette (Manley), Julie (Dave), and Joe (Sarah); daughter-in-law, Sarah; grandchildren, Tina, Katie, Daniel, and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Lola; brothers Duane (Shirley) and David (Nancy); and sister, Barb (Daryl).

Visitation will be from 11 AM until the 12 Noon Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Silver Bay. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.cavallinfuneralhome.com.