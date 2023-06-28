McRandle, Carol C. (née Chesney) age 87 of Bellingham, Washington passed away on February 23, 2023. Carol McRandle earned her doctorate in audiology and speech pathology at Purdue University-Lafayette in 1964, one of the first women to enter the field. She taught at Purdue, then University of Wisconsin-Madison, Central Washington University-Ellensburg, and finally Western Washington University-Bellingham from 1975 until retiring in 2001. Carol enjoyed hiking and skiing, and was devoted to the many cats in her life, who were no less devoted to her. A seasoned traveler, she visited Germany, Sweden, Poland, France, England, Scotland, Cuba, China, Italy, Australia, Japan, Spain, Finland, Denmark, Mexico, and Canada.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years James H. McRandle. She is joined in the afterlife by her cats: Dickey, Bruce, Minouche, Willy, Eliza, Igor, Charlotte, Mark, Sam, Cleo, Charlie, Albert, Althea, Hobo, Andy, Desmond, Otis, Brewster, Elmer, Sven, Gus, Audrey, and Hector. She is survived by her two human sons, John (Wendy) of Los Angeles, California, and Paul (Kirstin) of New York, New York.

Private internment at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the ASPCA. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.