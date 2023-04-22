Carol Lyon Cecil Oleson, age 99 died on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Born on Christmas Eve, 1923, to Sara Genevieve Lyon Cecil and Charles Lee Cecil in Duluth, MN. Carol graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1941 and went to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The advent of WWII changed college life, so she enrolled in the Katherine Gibbs School’s course for college women in New York City. Eventually she went to work in Los Angeles, where she met George Oleson, a U.S Marine Corps enlistee recently returned from the South Pacific, who was waiting for his next assignment. When the war ended, they married in Duluth, MN.

Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia; and her husband, George Oleson. She is survived by their children, Mary (Geoff), John (Lisa), Jim (Summer); and two grandchildren, Mitchell & Christopher.

At Carol’s request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.