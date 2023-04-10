Carol Inez Tollefson, 86, passed away March 22, 2023 at the Duluth Miller Dwan Hospital following a short illness.

Carol was born on November 21, 1936 in Duluth, MN to George and Estelle (Saulie) Hussman and graduated Denfeld High School 1954.

She became an executive secretary for East West Realty, Goldfines, and retired from the National Electrical Contractors Association. An avid bowler for years but became a hockey, downhill skiing, then a Bicycle Motocross (BMX) racing/freestyle Mom through her sons sports. She had the “antique collecting” gene traveling all over to have her home decorated with beautiful dolls, pictures, Hummels, figurines, and so many vintage items.

For many years she had her annual West Duluth Garage sales selling so much and making new friends! Volunteering at hospitals gave her so much joy helping others in her retirement years. Becoming a Grandmother, “Grammy”, for a girl was her second miracle allowing to pour out so much love, wisdom, joy, and support for her #1 BMX racer and gifted student Jemma (10).

She is survived by her sister Diane Ellefson, son Jeff, and grand daughter Jemma Tollefson. Carol requested no public memorial.