Carol Esther (Modahl) Anderson

Our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on May 14, 2023 with family at her side.

Born in Duluth, MN on September 28, 1932. She was a recent resident of Twig (Caribou lake), MN. Formerly resided in Buffalo, NY; Springfield, IL; Burnsville, MN. Carol was a graduate of Central High School in Duluth and a life long member of First Lutheran Church. She was a dedicated volunteer for many organizations and was a wonderful host to all who visited her at her home.

She will be missed by her children, Kris (Mark) Fraune, Apple Valley, MN, Carter (Theresa) Anderson, Inver Grove Heights, MN, and Clay (Megan) Anderson, Lakeville, MN; grandchildren, Jack (Hannah), Sara (Caleb), Peter, Amy (Ben), Marit (Ryan), Luke (Ali), Tom, Molly and Casey; great-grandchildren, Lena, Cullen, Evie, Charlotte, Quynn, and Lucy; brother, Torkel “Tom” (Jan) Modahl; and numerous relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard (Dick) Anderson; brother, Jack Modahl; sisters, Betty Ellis, Fern Magee, Jean Rappana; parents, Torkel and Pauline Modahl. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, 1100 E. Superior Street, Duluth with a Visitation beginning at 10:00am. Interment Park Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all who cared for Mom in her final months. Memorials preferred to First Lutheran Church, Park Hill Cemetery or donors choice. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home 218-727-3555.