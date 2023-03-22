Carol DaBruzzi

Carol Noreen DaBruzzi, 78, of Chisago City, Minnesota passed away peacefully Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Daughter to Alton & Ellen Setterquist of Duluth, Minnesota, she was a beloved sister to Donald (Roberta) Setterquist and Robert (Betty) Setterquist (preceded in death). Carol graduated from Duluth East High School in 1963 and continued to Saint Luke’s School of Nursing where she earned her nursing degree. Carol was married to Joseph DaBruzzi in June of 1967, and they were happily married for 56 years. Carol is survived by her husband Joseph and their three children; Thomas (Jacquelyn) DaBruzzi of Stillwater, MN, Kay (Dennis) Shumate of Tampa, FL, and Leigh (Ryan) Potvin of Chisago City, MN and ten grandchildren. Contributions in memory of Carol can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Minnesota. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com