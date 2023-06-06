Carol Ann (Peterson) Kelley, 86, of Duluth, went to be with her Lord on May 21, 2023. Carol was born in Duluth on September 30, 1936. She married Bob Kelley in 1979. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She taught elementary school for 42 years, including 38 years in the Duluth Public Schools, where she also served as a Reading Specialist. Because of her volunteer work for the community in which she lived, Carol was named 2003 Twin Ports Woman of the Year.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Myrtle Peterson; and brother Dennis Peterson. She is survived by her husband Bob, sister Diane, two nephews, two nieces, 10 grand nieces and nephews, and one great-grandnephew in Copenhagen.

She will be dearly missed by her husband and family, by her friends and colleagues, by her church, and by the community that she served tirelessly throughout her life.

A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei, 6th Ave. East and 3rd Street in Duluth, on Saturday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and a reception following. Memorials to Lutheran Social Services (LSS) and to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home https://www.dfhduluth.com