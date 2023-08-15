Carol Ann Lund, beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on August 5, 2023, in St. Luke’s Hospital after a truly valiant effort to live, work and persevere while contending with a relentless degenerative condition.

Carol was born in Duluth on July 3, 1953, to Ordell and Isolde (Smala) Lund. She graduated from Duluth East High School in 1971 and attended multiple universities, ultimately earning master’s degrees in counseling and social work from the University of North Dakota and UWS.

Carol had limitless compassion for those in need throughout her life. She began her professional career as a child protection worker for the St. Louis County Social Human Services Department, where she was committed to serving children and families for about fifteen years. In the 1990s, she managed the northwest Wisconsin office of Lutheran Social Services until she formed her own special services company, Northland Counseling Services, Ltd., in 2001. She grew Northland from a single office in Washburn, Wisconsin to multiple offices providing vital counseling, chemical dependency and crisis shelter services in a handful of northern Wisconsin counties. Carol’s leadership, selflessness, and drive ensured that underserved communities received needed mental health services for over twenty-two years. She was devoted to her employees, clients and to the communities Northland served literally until the day she died.

Carol married Gary Swapinski in 1984, and though they divorced in 2001, they remained close friends until she passed. She had a great love of animals, especially abandoned dogs, and of the outdoors, prompting her and Gary to purchase an old log lodge and some sleeper cabins on twelve wooded acres abutting Tettegouche State Park on the shores of Lax Lake in the late 1980s. They even operated what they called the Sawtooth Mountain Lodge for several years before Carol moved to Wisconsin.

But the brightest light in Carol’s world was made by her daughter, Emily, who arrived in 2008 and gave Carol’s life new meaning, purpose and joy. Carol’s love for Emily was boundless, and their many weekend trips to their cabin in Solon Springs and to wilderness destinations like the North Shore and Ely were incredibly special but, like Carol’s life, ended prematurely.

Carol was preceded in death by her father, Ordell. She is survived by her daughter, Emily, mother, Isolde, brothers Bob (Ann) and Pat (Lori), nieces Natalie Lund and Caitlin (Shawn) Bielefeldt, and nephews, Andrew Lund, Ryan (Jenny) Lund, Taylor (Megan) Lund, Connor (Autumn) Lund, Max Lund and Matthew (Marissa) Kuhne. We all love you and miss you.

A memorial service to celebrate Carol’s extraordinary life will be held at Faith United Methodist Church, located at 1531 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI 54880, on August 26th at 11:00 a.m. A light lunch will follow the service. Donations in her memory may be made to Harbor House Crisis Shelters, 1531 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 (harborhousecs.org) or to Hartley Nature Center, 3001 Woodland Avenue, Duluth, MN 55803 (hartleynature.org).