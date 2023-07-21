Carol Ann Carlson Bard Norling, long-time Duluth resident, died July 19, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospice following an extended struggle with cancer and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Carol was born March 14, 1936 in Duluth to George E. and Saima J. (Heikkila) Carlson. She was a 1954 graduate of Duluth Central High School. Following high school, Carol continued her education in secretarial training where she learned the lost art of short hand, a skill she used throughout her life. Following her education she embarked on a long career which included secretarial and office management for Crawford and Company Insurance Adjusters. She completed her career as chief clerk-in-charge of the United States District Court in Duluth. Carol was known as a kind, conscientious and dedicated worker.

She married Gerald Bard in 1956. Together they raised three children in Duluth. They were divorced in 1982. On June 11, 1994, she married Jerry Norling with whom she shared many happy years.

Carol was a loving wife and mother who took great pride in her family, with whom she enjoyed spending time. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church (the Coppertop). She also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, games, walking, and sports. She embraced her 100% Finnish heritage.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George R. Carlson, and Jerry’s son Tim Norling. She is survived by her husband Jerry Norling; her children: Lorry Freeman, David A. Bard (Julie), and Kevin Bard; her grandchildren: Jennifer Freeman (Tony Alber), David L. Bard, Elizabeth Bard-Henke (Michael), Sarah White (Aaron); four great-grandchildren; Jerry’s children: Bonnie Wakeman (Joe) and Danny Norling (Octavia); nieces, cousins, and many friends.

A memorial service was held Monday July 24, 2023 at First United Methodist Church (the Coppertop) at 11 a.m. preceded by visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The service will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page [First United Methodist Church, Duluth (The Coppertop)].

In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated for the American Cancer Society, First United Methodist Church of Duluth, or your favorite charity.

Carol’s family would like to thank St. Luke’s hospice and the staff and congregation at First United Methodist Church for their exceptional care and support.