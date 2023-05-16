Carol A. Jacobs

Born December 24 1929 in Robbinsdale Mn. Passed away April 9 2023 at Scandia Senior Care in Duluth Mn. She was proceeded in death by her husband Lawrence E. Jacobs and her daughter Judi A. Johnson. She is survived by her brother Jerome Hargreaves, her sons Michael Jacobs, Marc Jacobs. Daughters Tammy Alcaraz, Kathryn Mirtica her grandchildren James Johnson, Lisa Hess Scott Johnson, Seth Jacobs, Alyssa Mirtica. Great grandchildren Devin Hess, Hannah Hess, Joshua Hess, Abbee Long. We will all miss her so very much. Rest in peace mom.