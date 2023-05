Oct. 4, 1925 - Jan. 14, 2023

HERMANTOWN, Minn. - Carl Larson, 97, Hermantown, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 14, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at First Memorial Funeral Chapel in Duluth, Minn.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth.