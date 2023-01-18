Carl Edward Ruhanen, 96, lived in the house he built in Hermantown, MN but passed away on January 15, 2023 at Viewcrest Health Center after a brief stay.

Carl was born in Duluth, MN to Gustav and Eliina (Holmaa) Ruhanen on April 15, 1926. He went to high school at Duluth Denfeld and completed the Smith-Hughes Program for his electrical vocation. He was a Union Electrician for Local 242 and recently was honored with his 75 year membership award. Carl was an Army Veteran serving during WW2 and proudly wore his WW2 Vets hat. He often recalled celebrating his 19th birthday in Italy and his 20th birthday in Japan during his service. He was a member of VFW Post 137 and Salem Lutheran Church in Hermantown.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 54 years, Beverly (Archambeau); parents; and siblings.

Carl is survived by his children, Barbara (Daniel) Schlichting and Steven (Doreen) Ruhanen; grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Schlichting, Jessica (Bradley) Bridges, Tristan, Mariah (Aaron Klatt) and Taitan Ruhanen; great-grandchildren, Henry Bridges and baby girl Schlichting, due in June.

A private graveside service to be held at a later date.

