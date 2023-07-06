C. Fred Anderson, age, 94, died July 5, 2023. He was born in Duluth, March 18, 1929, to Axel E. and Arvida Anderson. He was a Great Lakes seaman from 1947 to 1956, and in the last 5 years was promoted to 3rd Mate, all time spent with U.S. Steels Great Lakes fleet.

On January 3, 1953, he married Jean Mahowald of Duluth and lived in Lakeside their married life until 1991 when they moved to Gnesen Township to experience rural life. In late 2006 they moved back into town.

In 1956 he attended Barber School in Minneapolis and later became owner/operator of the Lakeside Barber Shop until he retired in July 1999.

He was one of the volunteer leaders who directed and built with others the Lakeview Sports Chalet in the 1960’s located on Seven Bridges Road. As an outdoorsman he had a great love for trees and plant life. In the 1960’s and 70’s he volunteered with scout troops and on many occasions planted thousands of pines and spruce seedlings on both public and private lands in eastern and north of Duluth.

After retirement he enjoyed walking Duluth’s Lake walk both summer and winter. On Saturday afternoons he often attended and enjoyed live jazz music at a Canal Park establishment.

He was a member of U.F.C.W. Barbers local #1116, Lakeside Business Club, Minnesota Horticultural Society, Life member of Blood Donors, Inc., Reservoir Riders Snowmobile Club and Lake Ave. Loafers.

Preceded in death were his parents, brothers Herbert and Harvey and sister Char McMahon.

Survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean; sons, Dennis and Jerry Anderson; granddaughters, Laura and Molly Anderson, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 318 Ebony St. in Duluth Heights, Tuesday July 11, 2023, at 11:00am. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and be sent to C/O Dougherty Funeral Home, for a bench to be placed in Duluth. Sign the online register book at, www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by, Dougherty Funeral Home, 600 E 2nd St. Duluth, MN, (218) 727-3555.