Bryan Paul Handyside, beloved husband, father, and grandpa “Papa Fish,” passed away on June 21, 2023 (age 60). He left this earth doing the thing he loved most, flying an airplane. Bryan was born in Bagley, Minnesota on 6/22/1962 to Duane and Donna Handyside. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Huschle), his best friend & soulmate. He was the greatest father to his three children; Laura, Kari, and Chris, and his 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Donna and his siblings Gary, Neil, Sharon, and Julie.

He grew up in Baker City, Oregon. He moved back to Minnesota where he started his career as an aviation mechanic. Bryan shared, with his family, his passion for adventure, interest in photography and travel, and love for the outdoors. To list Bryan’s hobbies would fill an entire book. A celebration of life was held with his family. While Bryan was a quiet gentle soul he had a great impact on the lives of those who knew him well. His memory will live on with his family and friends who cared deeply for him. Blue skies and tailwinds