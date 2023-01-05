Bruce M. Verbick, 77, of Duluth, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Hilltop Health Care, due to Covid 19.

Bruce was born February 10, 1945, in Grand Rapids, MN to Mary and Stan Verbick. He graduated from Babbitt High School and served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1967. Bruce moved to Duluth where he worked as a welder for American Hoyst and also for Del Zotto and Dinehery Fence and Ironworks Company.

Bruce loved dogs and volunteered at Animal Allies. He also loved fishing with his friends and family. His favorite pastime was playing guitar. As a musician, he was in many bands throughout the years.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Lynn; son, Ryan; brother, Stan (Kathy); and two nephews; and his best friend fur ball, Kayla.

A very special thank you to the staff at Hilltop Health Center and to the staff at St. Croix Hospice.

Visitation: 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 20th, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, in Duluth.