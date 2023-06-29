Bruce Larry Anderson, of Delano MN, died June 24 in Abbott Northwestern Hospital surrounded by love, after a swift but fiercely fought battle with cancer.

Bruce was born January 21, 1951 in Virginia MN to Ray and Shirley Anderson, the third of five children. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School as “Chief Red Raider” in 1969. He married Nancy Anderson in 1971 and welcomed two daughters, Tasha and Amber. They later divorced but remained parents and friends until the end. In 1984, Bruce married Anne Hartley of Eveleth and welcomed two daughters, Maren and Noel. They have been inseparable for nearly 39 years. Anne was his constant companion for hunting, fishing, annual trips to St. Martin, training and breeding dogs, family, and summers at the cabin. It was always Bruce and Anne, a package deal.

Bruce would give the “Most Interesting Man in the World” a run for his money. He approached everything in life with 100% passion: his family, his career, teaching, dogs, cars, and living life to its fullest. Bruce had an illustrious career. He began as an instructor for Eveleth Area VoTech School in auto mechanics, and a foreman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Prison Camps in Duluth and Yankton, SD. He moved on to work as Operations Manager in Washington D.C. for the Bureau and then moved on to Colorful Colorado where he worked as a Facility Manager at FCI Englewood. After leaving the Bureau, Bruce found a new passion in redevelopment and environmental sustainability when he joined Lowry Redevelopment Authority in Aurora CO. This work brought him and his family to San Francisco, where he worked as Operations Manager for the Presidio as it transitioned to National Park status. He next found a place with Lendlease as Development Manager. Lendlease brought Bruce and Anne to Nashville TN where they spent eight years enjoying the honkey tonks, Old Hickory Lake with the B Dock crew, and living in the land of Bruce’s favorite - country music. They eventually returned to Colorado, and Bruce “retired” from Lendlease in 2019 as Executive General Manager for Development. Anyone who knew Bruce knows that he would never officially retire, and despite his aversion to winters, Bruce and Anne made their way back home to Minnesota, where he worked as a consultant for Lendlease through his last four years.

Bruce used every minute of daylight given to him. During high school, he helped build his family cabin and sauna with his father and his Uncle Richard’s A-frame at Little Lake 14, which the entire family has enjoyed ever since. He spent years breeding, raising, training, and hunting over twenty litters of Deutsch-Drahthaars. He trained and judged field tests with the organizations Verein Deutsch Drahthaar (VDD) and the Minnesota and Colorado chapters of the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association (NAVHDA). Over the years, he become known as the Hunting Director (“HD”) by his crew of pheasant, antelope, and deer hunters that he brought to South Dakota every fall for the last 35 years. He had a passion for understanding animals, the land, and the importance of protecting land for future generations. Another passion of his was building street rods. Over the years he fully built a 1930 red Chevy pickup, a 1934 Ford Coupe, and a 1932 5-window Chevy Coupe. In any moment of his spare time, he would help anyone who needed it with carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, or building. There was absolutely nothing he didn’t know how to do, and in the off-chance he came across something he didn’t know, he would learn it. His love of life, experience, knowledge, and commitment to helping others was extraordinary.

Bruce was preceded in death by father Ray Anderson, mother Shirley (Peterson) Anderson Charles, sister Carol Anderson, brother Rick Anderson, Shirley’s second husband Jim Charles, and father-in-law David Hartley. He is survived by wife Anne of Delano, daughters Tasha (Spike) Carlson of Gilbert, Amber (Tom) Lenhardt of Prior Lake, Maren (Dave) Anderson Sheerer of Prior Lake, and Noel (Wylie) Anderson-Sanchez of Austin TX, brother Gerry (Cheryl) Anderson of Forest Lake, and sister Jackie (Mike) Unrein of Delano, as well as his beloved grandchildren, of whom he was so proud: Tristan and Gracie Makela of Gilbert; Jonas, Riley and Lila Lenhardt of Prior Lake; Hartley Bruce Sheerer of Prior Lake; and Cara Jo, Andrew, and Julie Carlson of Superior WI. He is survived by all those whose lives were made better by knowing Bruce.

A private family memorial service will be held August 13, after which local friends and family are invited to gather and “raise a glass” to toast Bruce at Mac’s Bar in Mt. Iron at 4pm. In true Bruce fashion, a Celebration of Life party will be held September 9 in the Twin Cities where all who know and loved him are welcome.

Memorials are preferred to Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pheasants Forever, or an organization that is dear to your heart.

Bruce’s SISU spirit will live on in all of our hearts. He will be deeply missed and loved forever.