Bruce John Lundgren, 81, of Duluth, Minnesota, passed away on February 8, 2023, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Bruce was born in Duluth, Minnesota to Carl and Hildegarde Lundgren on May 2, 1941. He was a lifelong rural Duluth resident. After graduating from Clover Valley High School in 1960, he worked for General Tire Company and later attended Hunter Engineering School in St. Louis, Missouri. He worked for over 40 years as a mechanic in the automotive industry retiring in 2003 from Eggebrecht Chevrolet in Duluth. Bruce married Patty Sheldon on September 21, 1963, and they raised two boys. He enjoyed deer hunting, Vikings football, collecting Hot Wheels, playing guitar, and was a UMD Bulldogs hockey season ticket holder for many years. He especially enjoyed being a grandpa, taking his grandchildren camping and fishing at Bear Head Lake State Park. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Gloria.

Bruce is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Patty; sons, Steven (Julie) and Richard (Laura); grandchildren, Sam, Riley, Claire and Paige; sister, Geraldine; and brother, Warren.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone involved in his care.

Visitation will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 16th at Hope United Methodist Church, 301 West St. Marie St. Duluth, MN, 55803, where Bruce was a member, with Celebration of Life starting at 2:00 PM. Burial at Lake View Cemetery, Duluth Township at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope UMC.

Please share online condolences and photos at SunriseFuneralHomeandCemetery.com