Bruce H. Nelson passed away peacefully at Solvay Hospice House on August 6, 2023.

He was born in Duluth on October 9, 1947, to Lawrence and Lorna Nelson. He graduated from Proctor High School and held a degree in computer programming and data processing. He worked for Blue Shield in Minneapolis and Cirrus Aircraft in Duluth and other various jobs during his working years.

Bruce loved playing baseball and football in his school days and enjoyed playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Lorna Nelson.

Bruce is survived by his brother, Glen (Sandi); sisters, Karen (Ed) Jennings and Nancy (Ron) Johnson; partner, Kathy; and her children Roger (Tammy) Stoneman, Theresa Stoneman, and Marla (Cory) Peterson; and Kathy’s grandchildren: Arianna, Milan, Easton, and Wyatt, who proudly called him “Grandpa.” He is also survived by nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends, too numerous to mention.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior, Monday, August 14, 2023 at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 4100 Grand Ave, in Duluth.

Donations are preferred to the Solvay Hospice House, 801 Baylis St, Duluth, MN 55811.