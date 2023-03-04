Bruce Gregory Wendlandt, 72, of Duluth, passed away peacefully from metastatic cancer on Friday March 3, 2023. He was born in Duluth to Louis and Marion Wendlandt on July 7, 1950. Bruce was a member of the Air National Guard. He married Judy Soderlund on June 24, 1972, in Duluth, MN. Bruce retired from MN Power working in Office Services. He was a member of Mt of Olives Baptist Church. He enjoyed golfing and watching sporting events with his family. He was an announcer at Public School Stadium for several high school sports. After retirement, he and Judy spent their winters in Mesa, AZ, where he enjoyed spending time with friends, playing shuffleboard, and billiards.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda McGuire.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Judy, children David, Erik (Kristin), Jason (Sarah), and Kristen Wendlandt, grandchildren Caleb, Ben, Anna, Niklaas, Grace, and Eliza.

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 9, 2023 from 10AM until the 11AM Funeral Service in Mt. of Olives Baptist Church. 1500 Swan Lake Rd., Duluth, MN 55811. The burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be Accorded by the Duluth Honor Guard. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.