Bruce George Hage, 67, of Cotton, MN passed away on July 25, 2023, on his farm.

Bruce was born in Virginia, MN on August 24, 1955 to Blanche (Randall) and Harold Hage.

He married Carolyn Sova on April 25, 1981 and had 2 children. They lived together in Cotton for 42 years.

Bruce worked as a bus driver for Independent School District 2142 for 41 years and retired in 2020. Bruce’s employment also included various truck driving jobs (primarily for Kirscher Transport), DW&P Railroad, as well as logging.

Bruce had a passion for horses and was very involved in the North Star Draft Horse Association since 1982.

Bruce is survived by wife Carolyn, son Clayton (Brenna) Hage, daughter Tyrsa Hage, and grandsons McKane and Jaxson. Siblings Dennis Hage, Herbert (Kathy) Hage, Roger (Susan) Hage, Barry (Marcia) Hage, Phoebe (Bob) Maki, and Kathy Fischer.

Preceded in death by his parents, sister Peggy Mitshulis, and brother-in-law William Fischer.

Join us on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Cotton Community Center starting at 12 noon. Service at 12:30 and lunch to follow.