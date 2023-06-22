Bruce David Peterson age 76 of Duluth, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 18, 2023. He was born on July 14, 1946 in Virginia, MN to parents, John and Genevieve (Lindstrom) Peterson. Bruce was a 1964 graduate of Virginia High School. He continued his education at Virginia Jr. College and the University of Minnesota - Duluth. He married the love of his life, Ann Skubic, on February 15, 1969. Together, Bruce & Ann raised three beautiful children. They took advantage of everything Northern Minnesota has to offer, hunting, snowmobiling, camping, and spending time on the water. Above all, Bruce loved his family. His patient, kind, and unassuming nature epitomized what it means to be a family man. His quick wit and one-line “zingers” will forever be missed. Bruce and Ann are active members of St. Joseph’s-Gnesen Church, where Bruce became the best Catholic-Lutheran this side of the Mississippi.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, John & Genevieve Peterson; and In-laws, Ed & Teddy Skubic. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ann; children, Joesph, Amy, and Steven (Kelsey) Peterson; grandchildren, Tanner, Ryland, and Isaac; sister, Theo (Larry) Peterson; and many extended family and friends.

A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph’s-Gnesen Church, 6110 Church Rd, Duluth, MN 55803 on Wednesday, June 28th with a Visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to CHUM or the Damiano Center. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.dfhduluth.com. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home.