Bruce C. Lindholm Sr.

The family of Bruce Charles Lindholm, Sr., of Forest Lake, sorrowfully announces that Bruce went home to glory on February 17, 2023. He was 87 years old.

Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Joel and Caroline; brothers, Oren, Glen, Richard, and Kenneth; and sister, Beverly Hakala. He is survived by his wife, Dorotha (nee Brouse); children, Bruce, Jr. (Gina), Cynthia Bergsbaken (Jeff), and Vanessa Wyne (Guy); sister, Fern Olson; grandchildren, Amanda Lucas (Nathaniel), Matthew (Morgan), Eric Bergsbaken, Hannah Bergsbaken, and Jacqueline Wyne; and great-grandchildren, Mason and Madeline.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive Forest Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.