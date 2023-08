Dec. 1, 1993 - Aug. 1, 2023

WEST SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Brian Stetson, 29, West Saint Paul, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 1, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth, Minn.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota in Duluth.